New project will see more outdoor dining space for an area of Nenagh

A new project has been developed to generate a bit more ‘al fresco’ dining in the middle of Nenagh.

State funding has been secured for an outdoor seating project on Kenyon Street, which will see six car parking spaces replaced with seating and landscaping upgrades.

It’s hoped that it’ll develop a greater outdoor experience on a part of Kenyon Street where four restaurants and cafés are in close proximity.

Marcus O’Connor from Tipperary County Council says works on the project are to get underway in the coming weeks:

“The project, I suppose, will be from the Kenyon Street carpark. There are about four restaurants and coffee shops in a row and we’ve proposed to take away six carparking spaces, to bring out the kerb and have a seating area – a sort of landscaped seating area, where people could have a coffee or their meal or whatever, and they would be eating on the street as it were. I think it would create a very nice ambience there.”

Continuing, Marcus says it would be an exciting development for the town:

“It has come about with the code restrictions and the desire for a lot of shops and premises to bring out their merchandise onto the street. And also to have cafés where you would have tables on the street, rather than indoors.

“And there was money available. They have pedestrianised a number of streets in certain towns and we looked at a couple of areas in Nenagh where we could do something like this. The area we settled on was the area on Kenyon Street.”