The tourist office in Nenagh is set to open in 2020 offering a boost in tourism for the town.

The matter was raised by Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Joe Hannigan, who queried when the town would have a tourist office 24/7, 52 weeks of the year.

It will be operational and open fully by next year and this was welcome news to all councillors in the Nenagh District.