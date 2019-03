The Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District is calling for a permanent solution to flooding issues in Templederry.

Recent heavy rains have lead to a lot of surface water in areas across North Tipperary including on the main Borrisokane to Portumna Rd which was hit by deep flood waters last week.

Cllr Mattie Ryan Coole says Templederry has been persistently hampered by such excess water and while there has been remedial work done, he says its not enough.