N24 Closed After Serious Crash

The N24 has been closed at the Kilheffernan roundabout between Clonmel and Kilsheelan following a serious crash.

The single car crash happened in the early hours of the morning.

A number of passengers have been taken to hospital where their condition has been described as ‘serious’.

Forensic collision investigators will this morning attend the scene and will be on site for a number of hours.

Gardai say the road will likely remain closed until around lunchtime.

Anyone who has any information or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640.