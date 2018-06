With a number of fatalities on the nation’s roads over the last week we’re being reminded of the need to take responsibility for our actions.

Six people have lost their lives in the last week including a pedestrian in Tipperary.

Traffic volumes in the Premier County increase considerably during the summer months with the influx of both foreign and Irish visitors.

Inspector Eddie Golden from the Garda Training College in Templemore says we all need to be aware of the dangers when on the road.