A local man in his early 60s was last seen just after 6 o’clock last night in the vicinity of the park in Borrisokane.

A number of groups are involved in the search including the Nenagh Ormond Search Unit which had two teams out since midnight.

Killaloe Coast Guard joined the search at 8am this morning while the Civil Defence, Gardaí and the K9 unit are also taking part.

The Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon has also been tasked to the search area.