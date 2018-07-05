McGrath critical of Irish Water

Irish Water’s response to the heat wave in Tipperary has been described as chaotic and disjointed.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath is calling on the utility to address the serious deficits that have emerged in its response to water outages and damaged pipes in the county.

While accepting that we are in an almost unprecedented situation in terms of the near drought conditions Deputy McGrath says he can’t accept the apparent lack of organisation within Irish Water regarding effective local response times.