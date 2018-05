The Taoiseach has told Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath to ‘cool the conspiracy theories’ about the electoral register.

Deputy McGrath and Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin claim a number of foreign nationals have contacted them saying they’ve been registered to vote in the abortion referendum.

They say the people involved didn’t even apply to vote.

But the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that’s not true: