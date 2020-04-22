Locals being urged to support Cloughjordan Food Bank Collection today

Communities across Tipperary have been playing their part in helping out during the Covid-19 emergency.

It’s no different in Cloughjordan where the second day of a Food Bank Collection takes place this afternoon.

The Cloughjordan Community Development Committee and the Kilruane MacDonagh GAA club have formed the local Covid Response Team.

Seamus Costello says today’s collection between 3 and 5 is part of the Nenagh Community Food Bank:

“We had one yesterday from 3pm-5pm and we got a fantastic response so we’re hoping for the same today and then they’re going to come and collect it.

“It’s the site of the Jordan Stone as you go into eco-village.

“Non-perishable goods [are what’s needed] – cans or things that come in boxes like cornflakes, flour. You know, something that doesn’t go off.”