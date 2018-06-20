Limerick Junction station is set for a major revamp.

Limerick Junction railway station is set for a major revamp.

Iarnród Éireann has been granted permission to carry out major works at the West Tipp station.

Irish Rail is to spend €3.5 million upgrading services at Limerick Junction

Plans for the overhaul were lodged with Tipperary County Council last April with the local authority granting permission this week.

The investment will result in the construction of a new platform which will include passenger shelters & seating as well as new lighting

The new platform will be accessed via a new covered footbridge with 2 stairs and 2 lifts.

The compant says the expansion will deliver improved journey times for services travelling and connecting through the West Tipp station.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

