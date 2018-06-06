Leaving and Junior Cert exams begin this morning.

Thousands of students across Tipperary will being their state exams this morning.



It can be a stressful time not just for those sitting the exams but also for their families.

English Paper 1 is first on the cards for Tipperary’s Leaving Cert students at schools across the Premier County today.

It starts at 9.30 this morning and continues until 20 past 12…..English Paper 2 is tomorrow afternoon.

This afternoon the Leaving Cert students will face into Home Economics.

The Junior Cert also starts with English at half 9 followed this afternoon by Civic, Social & Political Education or CSPE from 2 to 3.30.

This can be an incredibly stressful time not only for the student but for other family members as well

Students across the Premier County are being encouraged to be aware of their emotional wellbeing while parents are being reminded to understand the pressure students are under.

The exams run until Wednesday, June 20th, for Junior Cert subjects and Friday, June 22nd, for the Leaving Cert.

Leaving Cert students will have to wait until August 15th for their exam results while Junior Cert marks will be available in September.