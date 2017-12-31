Gardai appeal for information on Clonmel horses



Gardai are appealing for information after more horses were found dead in Tipperary.

The story which initially broke on Tipp FM has now garnered national attention, with Gardai and the Department of Agriculture now investigating.

In the latest incident, a horse was removed from a site on the bypass in Clonmel after he was found to be suffering from pneumonia and was severely malnourished.

It follows on from the discovery of up to 9 carcasses of abandoned horses in Knocklofty just before Christmas.

Gillian Bird from the ISPCA says that unfortunately, it’s not that uncommon: