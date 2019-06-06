Tipp greeting for President Trump

US president Donald Trump will travel to France today for D-Day commemorations before continuing his Irish visit.

He landed in Shannon Airport yesterday evening for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before travelling on to his hotel and golf resort at Doonbeg.

More protesters will greet Donald Trump in Ireland again today.

But Catherine Purcell, from Thurles, travelled to Shannon Airport yesterday evening to support and welcome the US President.