Increased Garda checkpoints in the lead up to May Bank Holiday

Thousands of Garda checkpoints will be in place in the run up to and over the Bank Holiday Weekend, in a bid to ensure compliance with public health travel restrictions.

Operation Fanacht, which was previously in place over the Easter Holidays, will see checkpoints on main routes as well as in towns and villages nationwide.

Gardaí will conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots.

The operation comes into effect from 7am tomorrow morning and will run until Bank Holiday Monday.