It is understood the operator of a fire tender in Tipperary is under investigation following an incident at the weekend.

Tipp FM News understands it was pulled over by Gardaí on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council has this evening said that they can confirm an incident involving a fire tender took place in Thurles while they were attending a call-out.

They say the matter is being investigated by Gardaí and no further comment can be made at this time.