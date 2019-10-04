Tipperary property prices up by €4,000 in 12 months

Those looking to buy property in Tipperary may have missed the boat in getting a bargain.

Property prices in the county were up almost €500 in the last quarter alone having risen by €4,000 since last year.

A survey by MyHome.ie shows that the average asking price for a property in the county for the third quarter of 2019 now stands at €169,000 which is up 2.4% from this time last year – this is compared to 0.2% increase nationally.

The latest increase means asking prices in the county are at their highest level since 2012.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary was up 1.4% percent from €175,000 to €177,500 in the quarter. Despite this prices were 0.1 percent behind on this time last year when they stood at €177,750.

The number of properties for sale in Tipperary on MyHome.ie jumped by 9.7 percent in the last quarter but were down 2 percent on this time last year.

While the average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over 4 months.