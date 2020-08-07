Tipperary allocation for Housing Adaptation Grants up by less than 1%

Almost €2.6 million has been allocated to Tipperary County Council towards the housing needs of older people and people with a disability.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien has announced a national allocation of €73 million for Housing Adaptation Grants this year.

Tipperary County Council will receive nearly €2,596,936 – with the local authority set to contribute another €650,000 bringing the total amount to be spent in the Premier County to nearly €3¼ million.

The allocation for Tipperary is an increase of €20,500 or less than 1% on 2019.

The money will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address problems for a member of the household.