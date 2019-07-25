Thurles Cathaoirleach calls for end to Cabragh saga

Developments are expected over the coming days to try end the ongoing Cabragh housing standoff.

The deadline for 2 families to vacate an illegal site at Cabragh Bridge outside Thurles passed on Monday evening and its understood the local authority will be before the courts again.

6 other families are due to move into the controversial new homes developed for them opposite the disputed site but cannot take up residence until the outstanding disagreements are resolved..

The high court imposed a deadline on the remaining individuals to vacate the site by 5pm Monday July 22nd.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Clr Michael Smith says this saga needs to come to an end