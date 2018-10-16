Opposition to housing development in Nenagh

A local councillor is objecting to the construction of social housing in an estate in Nenagh.

18 houses are due to be built in Cormac Drive in the town – however some objections have been lodged against the development.

Cllr Seamie Morris says there are already 81 houses in the estate, with little amenities – and there’s currently only one road in and out of the estate.

However, he says he’s not against the building of social housing – and has suggested the use of another Council owned site just 10 minutes away…