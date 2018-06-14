€33 increase in Tipperary rents over the last year

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show house rentals in the Premier County are still €400 a month below the national average.

The average rent for new tenancies in Tipperary was €632 over the first three months of this year.

That’s up €33 or 5.4% year on year – however compared to the last quarter of 2017 the increase is €7 in the Premier County.

According to the RTB new tenancy rents are highest in Nenagh at €708 followed by Clonmel at €695, €661 in Cashel-Tipperary, €646 in Carrick on Suir and €574 in the Templemore-Thurles area.

These compare to the national average of just over €1,000 per month with Dublin the highest at over €1,500.

The last time average rents were this high in Tipperary was in the first quarter of 2009. The lowest point was at the end of 2013 when they stood at €523.