Calls for more stringent regulations for council tenants

Local authority tenants wrecking their homes was the subject of much anger at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Templemore municipal district.

Around two percent of tenants have damaged homes in a manner that leaves them in need of renovations.

Councillors were frustrated that the tenants could then move in to new housing as part of one of the many schemes, without facing any penalties, while the tax payer foots the bill.

Fianna Fail Councillor John Hogan felt that some sort of penalties should be put in place to punish those who wreck their council homes.