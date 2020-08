38 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon.

Latest INMO figures show that the Dooradoyle hospital, along with Cork University Hospital, is the most overcrowded in the country today.

When it comes to Covid-19, there are two patients with confirmed cases at UHL but none at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 13 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment, including six in intensive care.