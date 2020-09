The number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has increased by 10 in the last 24 hours.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 66 people who have been admitted to the Dooradoyle facility are being cared for on trolleys today.

They are among 265 in a similar situation at hospitals across the country which is up from 232 yesterday.

4 patients are without a bed at South Tipp General today compared to 2 on Monday.