Positive reports following inspections at two Tipperary Nursing Homes

Two county Tipperary nursing homes have been given a clean bill of health.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published reports on inspections carried out at centres in Roscrea and Tipperary Town.

Unannounced inspections were conducted by HIQA at both the Villa Marie Nursing Home in Roscrea and Sacré Coeur Nursing Home in Tipp Town last May.

A Dementia Care Thematic Inspection was carried out over two days at the Roscrea Nursing Home.

Ten of the thirty residents at the centre on the Templemore Road were either formally diagnosed or had suspected Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

HIQA inspectors found the Villa Marie Nursing Home to be compliant in all areas.

Meanwhile an inspection at the Sacré Coeur Nursing Home on Station Road in Tipp Town focused on the use of restrictive practices and was found to be substantially compliant.

It found that residents were content and felt safe in the centre which was described as homely.

Care was found to be person-centred and in accordance with residents wished and preferences.