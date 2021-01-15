Nenagh hospital staff question delay in vaccination

Staff at Nenagh Hospital have voiced their anger at the delays with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Workers there say they’re increasingly “afraid” about the delays, and voice particular frustration that vaccination has already begun at the private facilities, including the Beacon Hospital in Dublin.

UL Hospitals Group, which oversees Nenagh Hospital, has said they’re issuing as much vaccine as possible and are prioritising staff in Intensive Care, High Dependency Units, and other areas.

Speaking at Nenagh Hospital, staff said they’re working with Covid patients every day and have asked the Taoiseach and Health Minister why they’re being left out?

Download this video