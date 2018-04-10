Major overcrowding continues at hospitals serving Tipp

There are nearly 600 patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Association the two main hospitals serving the Premier County account for more than 1 in 10 of these.

The nursing union reports 39 people on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards at South Tipp General making the Clonmel hospital one of the busiest in the country.

University Hospital Limerick has 37 in a similar situation while C.U.H in Cork is the busiest today with 51 patients waiting for a bed.