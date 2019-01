Hospitals serving Tipperary are once again among the most overcrowded in the country today.

University Hospital Limerick, which provides emergency department cover for North Tipp, is suffering the worst overcrowding today with 59 people without a bed.

South Tipp General was third on the list, operating beyond capacity with 34 people on trollies.

Nationally there are just over 500 people awaiting treatment on trollies or in overflow wards.