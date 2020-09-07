Full Shannondoc service to be restored in Roscrea

As part of Covid-19 measures, the out-of-hours GP service which serves north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, had been streamlined towards its centre in Nenagh.

Over the weekend, local TD Jackie Cahill said that the service would resume in Thurles soon.

Meanwhile, Roscrea-based Councillor Shane Lee told Tipp Today earlier that he’s received assurance that the full service will return to Roscrea on this day next week.

“The board had a meeting on the 20th of August – following on from that meeting Shannondoc say they are going to resume the same pre-Covid-19 services.” So it’s about the GP’s and the locums coming to Roscrea and providing an out of hour’s service for the people of the area so it’s welcome news.”