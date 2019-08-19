Contractor appointed to carry out works at Nenagh Hospital

O’Brien’s Builders Ltd will take on the Ward Refurbishment Project at the north Tipp health facility.

Local TD Alan Kelly says its welcome news to see that the project is going ahead at Tyone.

This is phase 2 of the development at Nenagh Hospital with previous work carried out by Manley Construction.

Along with four twin bedrooms the new development will accommodate a ward kitchen, assisted bathroom, doctor’s office, a nurse base and staff facilities.

According to Deputy Kelly the works on this latest development at Nenagh Hospital are expected to take 8 months to complete.