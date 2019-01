There are renewed questions over when the 40 bed modular unit will be up and running at South Tipp General Hospital.

The structure is aimed at alleviating the chronic capacity problems at the Clonmel health facility.

Over 5,200 people were treated on trolleys there last year.

The units for the building are currently being stored in a field off the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel.

Local TD Mattie McGrath says he isn’t convinced the beds will be in place any time soon.