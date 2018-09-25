Chronic overcrowding at UHL

The UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

The hospital is currently managing high volumes of patients including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs.

Elective activity scheduled for UHL on Tuesday and Wednesday has been curtailed, with the exception of cancer, cardiac and other urgent procedures.

Members of the public are being urged not to attend the Emergency Department unless necessary. The Injury Unit in Nenagh Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm each day.

Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.