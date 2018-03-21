Calls for extension of opening hours at Nenagh and St John’s hospitals

It’s claimed extended opening hours for Nenagh and St John’s hospital would be a simple fix to ease pressure on University Hospital Limerick.

Cllr Seamie Morris made the statement at this month’s meeting of Nenagh municipal district where he renewed calls to examine the Dooradoyle hospital’s health and safety measures.

UHL has been experiencing record numbers of patients on trolleys; and councillors are claiming that patients are vunerable in cramped, overcrowded conditions.

Cllr Morris says he’s extremely concerned about the situation: