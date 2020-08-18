ABP workers self-isolating in Cahir

30 meat factory workers are self isolating after a colleague at ABP in Cahir tested positive for Covid-19.

The company says the case was confirmed last Friday.

It comes after another outbreak among staff at a mushroom farm in Golden last week.

Local Councillor, Máirín McGrath says residents are worried.

“People are understandably nervous and cautious over this.”

“Obviously the idea of a localised lockdown would be very disappointing and damaging to our local economy which is just getting back on its feet.”

Councillor McGrath says it’s the actions of employees outside of the workplace that are a concern.

“All we can do is hope that this will be an isolated incident.”

“I know that ABP over the last couple of months had worked very hard to prevent the spread of Covid within the factory but I suppose the real issue is when the workers go home. What people do in their own free time is out of the control of any employer.”