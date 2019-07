University Hospital Limerick has once again topped the INMO’s trolley watch list.

There are 56 patients without a bed at the Dooradoyle facility, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

University Hospital Galway is the second busiest with 50 patients on trolleys, and Cork University Hospital is third with 42.

Meanwhile, at South Tipp General in Clonmel there are 22 patients in need of a bed.