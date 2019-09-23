Over 110 patients without a bed at hospitals serving Tipperary

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has reached a record high once again.

There are 81 patients without a bed at Dooradoyle which is the main healthcare facility for people in North Tipperary.

Meanwhile there are 32 people stuck on trolleys and chairs at South Tipperary General Hospital – that’s 21 in the Emergency Department and a further 11 on makeshift beds in the wards.

Across the country, there are 534 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning. 382 are waiting in the emergency department, while 152 are in wards.