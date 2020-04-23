Gardai on Covid-19 patrol in Nenagh, seize quantity of heroin and arrest two people

Two people have been arrested after suspected heroin was seized in Nenagh yesterday.

Shortly after 6.30pm, Detective Gardai on Covid-19 patrols, spotted a man and a woman, both in their 20s getting off a bus.

After speaking to them about the purpose of their journey, they were brought to Nenagh Garda Station for a drug search.

Over 60 deals of suspected heroin, worth around €3,150 were found on them.

They were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.