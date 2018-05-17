Gardaí investigating incident near the Vee

Gardai are investigating an incident in South Tipperary yesterday which left a teenager with serious injuries.

It’s understood a young man was injured following a motorbike accident near the Vee.

The young man who is in his teens was injured after coming off a motorbike while driving in woodland near the Vee.

The incident occured at approximately lunchtime yesterday.

Emergency services were on the scene quickly and transferred the boy, who is from the locality, to hospital where its understood he sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

Gardai in Cahir are investigating and asking anyone with any information to contact them on 052 7445630