Funding approved for new Market Quarter in Thurles

A €3 million investment has been sanctioned under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for Thurles.

Deputy Michael Lowry says it will include the redevelopment of a local authority owned vacant agricultural building.

“There’s a car park adjoining it and this will facilitate Mary Immaculate College Student offices, it will cater for a weekend Farmers Market and a multi-functional events space.”

“The building as I said will include office space, a café/restaurant, public toilets and a demountable stage. The car-park will be transformed into an outdoor events space covered with an architecturally designed canopy.

Meanwhile over €500,000 has been approved for Kilsheelan as part of the Revitalisation of Rural Villages.

This project will provide serviced housing sites in the village which will be then made available for sale to the public to design and build their houses. A new public park in Kilsheelan and a new arrival point for the River Suir Blueway will also be developed.