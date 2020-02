People in Tipperary are being encouraged to avail of free heart health checks.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit is in the county for the next two days, at Thurles Shopping Centre until 5pm this evening and at Cahir Library tomorrow from 10am-2pm.

Nurses will be on hand to offer free blood pressure and pulse checks.

Health Check Manager at the Irish Heart Foundation, Marese Damery, has been outlining the purpose of the event: