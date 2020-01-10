Free education event in Nenagh for students and parents

Nenagh Credit Union are hosting a free education event in the Scouts Hall tomorrow from 11am-1pm.

All Leaving Certificate students are invited to attend the event, where they will meet with representatives from further education institutions.

There will be representatives from LIT, Tipperary ETB, University of Limerick, Nenagh College and Kilmartin Educational Services as well as others in attendance.

Business Development Officer with Nenagh Credit Union, Triona Fitzgerald said the event is timed well to coincide with when students will be making decisions about their future.