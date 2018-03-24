Former TD and MEP Sean Treacy has died

The death has taken place of former TD and MEP Seán Treacy.

Sean was a member of the Labour Party and served as Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann from 1987 to 1997 and 1973 to 1977.

He served as a TD for Tipp South from 1961 to 1997 and was elected as MEP for Munster during the early 80’s.

He was first elected to Dáil Éireann at the 1961 general election.

He was re-elected there in seven subsequent elections, he also served as Ceann Comhairle.

He left the Labour Party in 1987, and was elected as an independent TD at the general election that year.

He passed away last night at the age of 93.