5 @ 5 – Wednesday May 2nd

Kelly calls for commission of investigation into Cervical Check scandal
Leo Varadkar has asked for time and space for the government to consider how best to launch an inquiry into the false negatives.
Tipperary group behind controversial abortion poster
The group acknowledges the campaign has ‘upset’ some women but says it’s just showing the reality of abortions.
Poor broadband service in Tipp a major concern
Local representatives say it’s having a knock on effect on industry, employment and tourism.
Sadness at passing of Carrick Swans stalwart Noel Russell
He was the Carrick Swans County Board representative at the time of his death.
Tipp senior hurlers back in training
However, it’s a waiting game for injury updates on a number of players.
