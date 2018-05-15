5 @ 5 – Tuesday May 15th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Suspended sentence for truck driver involved in fatal Tipp crash

Twenty-six year-old Nicola Kenny from Kennedy Park in Thurles was killed instantly on September 5th of 2016, just a day after the birth of her only child Lily Rose.

Cashel water supply unaffected by fuel spillage

The incident occured last night at an Industrial premises in Cashel.

Government admit mistake in closing mental health services in Tipp

The Minister for Mental Health has said that St Michael’s Psychiatric services in Clonmel should never have been closed.

Progress made on South Tipp General modular unit

The layout and design of the new build is now ready for to be signed off following consultation with hospital management.

Carnage predicted ahead of championship opener

It’s the start of a massive campaign for the hurlers – which will see their resources stretched – with 4 games in 4 weeks.

