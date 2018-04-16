5 @ 5 – Monday April 16th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Hundreds gather to pay their respects to Cllr Eddie O’Meara

The 69 year old Independent councillor and former Cathaoirleach died last Thursday night in Cork following a short illness.

[full story here]

Nominees for Tipperary Peace Award announced today

This years shortlist includes the Irish Defence forces, a Palestinian teenager, the Columbian President and a Kurdish humanitarian.

[full story here]

Tipp spend over a million on settlements and damage claims

Last year, 1.4 million was paid out for injuries sustained by the county’s most hazardous footpaths, while almost 30 thousand was paid for damage to vehicles as a result of potholes.

[full story here]

Tipp, Cork and Limerick the most overcrowded hospitals in the country

University Hospital Limerick is once again suffering the worst of the crisis.

[full story here]

Tipp footballers to boycott Munster Championship launch

They are doing this in protest at a potential 7 day turnaround for the Munster Semi Final fixture.

[full story here]

Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.

Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]