Tipp wind farm decision criticised

An Bord Pleanala has come under fire from local TD’s over its refusal to grant planning permission to a wind farm in Mid Tipp.

The plans would have seen a substantial green energy project built in the Upperchurch area.

The turbine component of the build was approved however, the power lines feeding it were rejected as their projected route passed through the protected habitat of the hen harrier.

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry felt it was a strange decision.

The power lines would have stretched from Upperchurch all the way to Newport.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill feels that new plans to see the project through will prove to be costly.