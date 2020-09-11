Thurles finally has a recycling centre

For many years people in Thurles have been calling for such a facility citing incidents of dumping in the area due to a lack of such a centre.

A new state of the art recycling centre opened this week in the Cabra Industrial Estate in the town.

Local Councillor Micheál Lowry says it’s been a long time coming and is a very welcome addition to Thurles.

“Finally a town the size of Thurles can say that it has a facility in place – fully operational and fully licenced this week.”

It’s welcome news because over the last few years people were raising issues in terms of illegal dumping and one of the things that was I suppose being used – not as an excuse because you can’t excuse it – but one of the reasons people were saying was because we didn’t have a facility that you could bring recyclables to.”