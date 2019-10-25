Claims County Council is allowing raw sewage into the Suir

Tipperary County Council is being accused of applying double standards when it comes to environmental issues.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan claims raw sewage is regularly going into the River Suir in Thurles from the local authority treatment plant.

He raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the Municipal District where he was critical of what he sees as the council’s inaction on the matter which he says has been going on for some time.

The Director of Services for Water with Tipperary County Council says moves are being made to rectify the problem.

However Marcus O’Connor moved to reassure the public that raw sewage isn’t flowing into the Suir on a regular basis.