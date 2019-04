Around 40 ambulance personnel in Tipperary have joined colleagues across the country for a fifth day of industrial action at stations across the country today.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association took to the picket lines at 7 o’clock this morning – the action continues until 5pm.

They’re continuing to call for the right of personnel to be represented by a union of their choice.

Secretary of the NASRA branch of the PNA, Tony Gregg, says they aren’t happy with the government’s response.