Two Gardaí in Tipp Town were treated for smoke inhalation yesterday after responding to a fire in the town.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm yesterday afternoon at a retail premises on Main Street.

Two units of the fire service were dispatched, though, the uniform Gardai were first on the scene.

They forced entry to several apartments’ overhead, searching the building for occupants, though nobody was in the building.

Inspector James White has commended the bravery of the officers.