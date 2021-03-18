SEMRA urge people to beware of weather conditions begore taking to the mountains

People are being warned to ensure they are aware of the weather conditions if they decide to venture on the mountains and hills of Tipperary.

It follows two incidents which required the help of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association on the Galtees yesterday including one person who fell in strong winds on Galtymore.

Chris Paris from SEMRA says a number of people took to the great outdoors on St Patrick’s Day.

“It seemed fairly busy on all the hills from what we heard.”

“At the lower levels the weather was really nice down around the Galtees at the Black Road car park but as soon as we got up as far as Galtymore the fog and mist came down and there was really strong gales there so it really wasn’t surprising that someone would fall over.”